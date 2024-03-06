Ongoing Gaza Catastrophe Rouses Michigan Primary Voters to Send Biden a Message 

Following the latest massacre in Gaza, where more than 100 desperately hungry Palestinian civilians were killed with some 750 others wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on crowds waiting for food aid near Gaza City, President Biden ordered U.S. military cargo planes to airdrop 38,000 meals into Gaza. Humanitarian aid groups criticized Israel for blocking most aid trucks from entering Gaza by land and said the U.S. airdrop was inefficient and little more than a public relations move.

More than 30,500 Palestinians have now been killed in Gaza, with another 70,000 wounded, since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 hostages. Negotiations in Cairo attempting to broker agreement on a proposed six-week ceasefire in Gaza, appear to have stalled, just days before an unofficial deadline of March 10, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Prime Minister Netanyahu has threatened to launch a military offensive against the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge from the conflict, if Israeli hostages held by Hamas are not freed.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. James Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, who talks about the campaign in Michigan’s Feb. 27 Democratic Primary that urged voters to cast their ballots for “uncommitted” rather than Joe Biden. More than 100,000 or 13 percent of ballots were cast for “uncommitted,” sending the president a clear message of opposition to his handling of Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.