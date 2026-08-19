Between The Lines – Aug. 19, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 19, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 19, 2026Michael Sozan: Is America Sleepwalking into Trump’s Next Coup?Chris Hedges: Trump and Rubio Revive McCarthy Era ‘Red Scare,’ Targeting U.S. Progressive Activists as TerroristsAnna Bernstein: Trump Administration Ends $68 Million in Federal Grants for Teen Pregnancy Prevention ProgramsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 19, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary