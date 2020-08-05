Police killings are epidemic in the poor neighborhoods or favelas in Rio de Janeiro. Last year, over 1,800 people were killed in Rio state, nearly twice as many as the number of those killed by police across the United States. In April, police killings increased by 43 percent in Rio over the previous year. Foreign Policy magazine reports that victims of police violence are mostly young black men from favelas, where life expectancy is ten years shorter than in the rest of Brazil.

(“Brazil Halts Police Raids in Favelas,” Foreign Policy, July 27, 2020; “Racist Police Violence Endures in Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil,” Deutsche Welle, June 10, 2020)

Though still the world’s largest international migrant group, the number of Mexicans moving to the United States has been falling for 20 years. The Mexican population there is now shrinking. Mexico’s birth rate has been falling for decades, so there are fewer young adults. And the border has become far harder and riskier to cross, which discourages many from trying. From 2007 to 2018, the median age of a Mexican in the United States rose from 35 to 44. (“Youth Departs,”The Economist, July 25, 2020)