Trump Attempts to Eliminate Undocumented Immigrants in Census Data Used in Apportionment of Congressional Seats  

The Trump regime’s drive to include a question on citizenship in the 2020 U.S. Census came to an end in July 2019, after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the government from its inclusion. Trump took another approach last year when he issued an executive order instructing federal departments and agencies to provide the Census Bureau with citizenship statistics from their databases. Then on July 21st this year, Trump issued another executive order, mandating the exclusion of undocumented immigrants from calculations used in the apportionment of seats in Congress, which violates both the U.S. Constitution and federal statutes.

The president’s ultimate goal in pursuing these maneuvers is to eliminate non-voters from the population counts used every 10 years to draw new state and federal legislative district maps. According to research, political maps based on the population of citizens alone would produce an electorate that would be far less diverse than the nation as a whole, and in the words of the now deceased GOP strategist Thomas Hofeller, “advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic Whites.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sylvia Albert, director of the Voting & Elections program with Common Cause. Here she talks about a lawsuit filed by Common Cause seeking to stop the president’s executive order, arguing that the intent of Trump’s action is the culmination of a years-long effort to transfer political power en masse from voters of color — mostly Latinx voters — to Republicans and non-Hispanic Whites.

Learn more about the Common Cause lawsuit seeking to stop Trump’s effort to disempower communities of color for partisan political advantage at CommonCause.org