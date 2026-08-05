This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 5, 2026

In response to the Trump administration’s imposition of costly tariffs on China, Beijing is expanding its export controls against the United States and American allies, to create choke points that affect key U.S. industries. Last year the Chinese government imposed new restrictions on rare earth minerals, now produced largely in China, which are essential to produce a wide variety of critical technology products.

(“China Controls Trade Choke Points Beyond Rare Earths. It’s Squeezing Them,” Washington post, June 16, 2026)

Four western states that rely on the Colorado River, are blocking an important settlement that would bring badly needed water to the Navajo and Hopi peoples in northern Arizona, where a third of homes lack running water. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming stepped in to oppose Congressional ratification of the largest tribal water rights settlement in U.S. history.

(“Native American Tribes Come Together To Secure Their Rights to Colorado River Water,” ProPublica, June 29, 2026; “New Colorado River Plan Will Require Steep Cuts for Three States as Reservoirs Tumble to New Lows,” CNN, July 31, 2026)

If the U.S. labor movement hopes to increase its membership and improve pay and benefits for millions of American workers, it must prioritize organizing Amazon — one of the largest employers and most powerful corporations in the U.S. today.

(“What Amazon Organizers Can Learn from the Fight for 15,” In These Times, July 22, 2026)