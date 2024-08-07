This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug 7, 2024

The Biden administration is supporting a new round of peace talks in Sudan, to end the civil war and the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The US will convene talks in Switzerland between Sudan’s army and the rival Rapid Support Forces in mid-August to revive long-stagnant efforts to end a conflict that has killed an estimated 150,000, pushed almost 1 million people to the brink of starvation and displaced 11 million. Switzerland and Saudi Arabia will co-host the talks, with the UN, African Union, Egypt, and United Arab Emirates invited to observe.

(“US Works to Revamp Peace Process to War-Torn Sudan,” Foreign Policy, July 22, 2024; “Warring Parties in Sudan Accused of Carrying Out Rapes,” Washington Post, July 28, 2024)

This November residents of Nevada will vote on a constitutional amendment to require voters to present a photo ID to cast a ballot at the polls, or to cast a mail-in ballot. If adopted, Nevada would join 36 states in requiring voters to provide identification to cast a ballot. The measure is being pushed by conservatives in the state who say they’re worried about people casting “fake ballots.” To amend the state constitution, Nevada voters will need to approve the measure twice, this year — and again in 2026.

(“More States Voter ID Laws Amid Conflicting Research on Their Impact,” Stateline, July 1, 2024)

In her early days as a chemist working for the 3M company, Kris Hanson was given an unusual assignment. She was tasked with collecting blood tests looking for traces of chemicals produced by 3M in popular products including Teflon, Scotchguard and Scotchban. These fluorochemicals, also known as PFOS or forever chemicals, were sold in 16,000 products made by 3M over the decades. ProPublica reports that in the late 1990s Hansen and her team found that forever chemicals were widely found in blood samples collected in the general population.

(“How 3M Executives Convinced a Scientist that Forever Chemicals She Found in Human Blood Were Safe,” ProPublica, May 20, 2024)