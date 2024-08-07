Between The Lines – Aug. 7, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 7, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 7, 2024Trita Parsi: Israel’s Reckless Assassinations Provoke Retaliation and Risks Wider Middle East War Ralph Nader: Ralph Nader’s New Book Confronts Corporate Power, Democratic Party Failings and GOP’s Phony PopulismJustin Mazzola: Biden Pressured to Grant Leonard Peltier Clemency, Likely His Last Chance to Gain FreedomBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug 7, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary