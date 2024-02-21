This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 21, 2024

In a challenge to India’s nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tens of thousands of farmers from northern India are marching to the capital New Delhi to demand crop price subsidies, re-launching a protest movement that succeeded in repealing market-based agricultural policies in 2021.

In the midst of a record breaking dry, hot summer driven by climate change and El Nino effects, deadly wildfires broke out in Chile and Colombia. A huge wildfire engulfed the hills overlooking Chile’s popular coastal resort town of Viña del Mar on the Pacific Ocean killing 131 people. During a weekend of brutal fires in early February, 400 homes were destroyed and elderly residents died because they couldn’t escape. Hundreds are still missing.

Asbestos victims, their families and their attorneys claim that the Koch Industries-owned company Georgia-Pacific, has denied them compensation due to legal maneuvers for nearly two decades. Meanwhile, the right-wing political network run by the Koch brothers continues to lobby state legislatures to protect companies facing asbestos related claims and limiting payouts to victims.

