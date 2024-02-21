Between The Lines – Feb. 21, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Feb. 21, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here February 21, 2024Melvin Goodman: As Ukraine War Enters 3rd Year, It’s Time to Stop the KillingMike Ferner and Matthew Hoh: Veterans for Peace Demands Biden Stop Sending Weapons to Israel, Investigate Violation of US LawChelsea Barnes: Coalition Proposes Federal Legislation to Clean Up ‘Zombie’ Coal Mines’ Environmental HazardsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 21, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary