Trump’s Pardon of 1,500 Jan. 6 Insurrectionists: An Endorsement of Right-Wing Domestic Terrorism

Interview with Lawrence Rosenthal, chair of the Berkeley Center for Right-Wing Studies at the University of California, conducted by Scott Harris

In the first week Donald Trump returned to the White House, he followed through on dozens of campaign pledges, many detailed in the Heritage Foundation’s infamous Project 2025 that the twice-impeached president had earlier disavowed. Most alarmingly, Trump pardoned 1500 Jan. 6th insurrectionists, many of whom were found guilty of violent attacks against Capitol police officers. Trump also commuted the sentences of 14 Oath Keepers and Proud Boy militia leaders sentenced to long prison terms, some for the crime of seditious conspiracy.

He also issued executive orders which included the launch of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, the mass firing of civil servants including 18 inspectors general across government agencies, eliminating federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and what appeared to be an unconstitutional freeze on all government loans and grants.

Many Republican legislators and Vice President J.D. Vance had expressed opposition to granting pardons to those Jan. 6th insurrectionists that attacked police. But after Trump announced the blanket pardons, most were either silent, or publicly supported the president, contradicting their earlier positions. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Lawrence Rosenthal, chair and lead researcher with the Berkeley Center for Right-Wing Studies University of California, who discusses how these pardons have eroded the rule of law and emboldened the insurrectionists to commit future acts of political violence targeting Trump’s perceived enemies.

For more information, visit the Center for Right-Wing Studies at the University of California at issi.berkeley.edu/crws.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Lawrence Rosenthal (25:34) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.