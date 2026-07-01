This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 1, 2026

After only a month, the Ebola outbreak that began mid-May in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo is out of control. Long-running conflicts in the outbreak zone, lack of western resources and general distrust of aid workers are complicating efforts to surveil and contain the virus. A recent World Health Organization update confirmed 1,048 cases, resulting in 267 deaths. The current strain of the Ebola virus is spreading much faster than the last outbreak a decade ago in West Africa.

(“Ebola, One Month on: Will the Latest Outbreak in the DRC Become the most Deadly Yet,” Guardian, June 14, 2026; “Ebola in DR Congo: First Month of Outbreak Sees Record Number of Cases,” UN News, June 23, 2026)

A new $69 billion merger of corporate landlords will put increased pressure on tenants in urban markets that face higher mandatory fees and rent inflation. The merger of AvalonBay Communities and Equity Residential, founded by billionaire Sam Zell, will together own a combination of 180,000 apartment units nationwide. Both companies have repeatedly been sued for alleged tenant abuses and illegal price-fixing.

(“Real Estate Merger Poised to Create Several Local Housing Monopolies,” In These Times, June 17, 2026)

For a brief time Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, was worth a trillion dollars after his SpaceX Initial Public Offering, when stock in his space and AI companies were first traded on Wall Street. Musk’s wealth illustrates the growth of extreme inequality in the United States.

(“Surging Stock Market, Trump Policies Boost Wealth for the 1 percent,” Stateline, June 16, 2026)