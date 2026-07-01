Between The Lines – July 1, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 1, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 1, 2026Guerline Jozef: Supreme Court Ends TPS Protections for Haitians and Syrians, Opening Door to Mass DeportationXavier de Janon: Extreme Sentences Handed Down in Prairieland Protest Case, a Blatantly Political ProsecutionJohn Tarleton: Democratic Socialist Candidates Win Stunning Primary Victories in NYC and NationwideBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 1, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary