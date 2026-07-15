This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 15, 2026

The Obama administration’s program for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals launched in 2012, is designed to protect undocumented immigrants who came to America as children, from deportation. Now, Daca Dreamers face growing hostility from the Trump administration. Hundreds of DACA recipients have been arrested by federal immigration enforcement and several have been deported over the last year amid the Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

(“Dreamers Are Losing Their Jobs Waiting for Renewals Under Trump,” Guardian, June 15, 2026)

The oceanic climate pattern known as El Niño, which boosts temperatures across the globe, is underway according to US weather forecasters. Meteorologists around the world warn that this year’s El Niño could be the most disruptive yet this century. Higher temperatures will trigger extreme weather events, including both droughts and heavy rains, that are likely to harm agricultural production and cause food insecurity.

(“The Super El Nino is Here. What Happens Next Could Upend Farming Worldwide,” The Grist, June 16, 2026)

For decades Ireland has declined NATO membership, and spent little on its armed forces. Ireland’s military neutrality has a long, complex history, rooted in hundreds of years of British occupation, and the subsequent war of independence and civil war.

“Ireland is Becoming a French Military Protectorate,” Foreign Policy, June 18, 2026; “Ireland, Seen as a Weak Link in Europe’s Defense is Trying to Bulk Up,” New York Times, June 4, 2026)