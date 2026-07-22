This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 22, 2026

As the U.S. war with Iran escalates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tight election battle in October and has turned his sights on Turkey’s longtime leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On the eve of the NATO summit, Netanyahu condemned the proposed U.S. sale of state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, which Netanyahu claims would upset the balance of power in the Middle East. It’s another example of the growing rift between Netanyahu and the Trump regime.



(”Why Netanhahu is Crying Wolf Over Turkey,” Foreign Policy, July 10, 2026; “Netanyahu Tells CNN He Opposed Sale of F-35 Jets to Turkey as He Downplays Divisions with Trump,” CNN, July 9, 2026)

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, campaigning for re-election, is pushing hard for new labor law to replace the current policy that requires workers to be on the job six days a week to get one day off. While most white-collar workers have long had their weekends off, most blue-collar workers were required to work six days a week.

(“Lula Sees Boost as He Pushes to Reduce Brazilian Workweek,” American Prospect, June 22, 2026)

Despite assurances from congressional Republicans that last year’s massive budget bill that made deep cuts and imposed harsh reforms to the federal food stamp program would not harm the most vulnerable, early reports find over 770,000 children have lost access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

(“More than 770,000 Children No Longer Receive SNAP Benefits After Trump Changes Federal Food Program,” Pro-Publica, June 17, 2026)