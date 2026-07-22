Between The Lines – July 22, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 22, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 22, 2026Juan Proaño: Two More ICE Shooting Deaths in Texas and Maine Trigger Condemnation and Angry ProtestsDelcianna Winders: Environmentalists Denounce Trump Regime’s Gutting of Endangered Species ActDaniel HoSang: Faculty, Students and Alumni Oppose Trump-Yale Extortion DealBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 22, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary