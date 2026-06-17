This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 17, 2026

As Iran, the Persian Gulf and Lebanon have been engulfed in the U.S.-Israeli war, Syria is moving toward normalcy and recovery after a 15-year brutal civil war. Damascus and surrounding areas now have round-the-clock electricity. Young people talk about starting new businesses, restaurants, gas stations, and even shopping malls.

(“Syria Flips the Script. It is An Island of Calm in the Stormy Middle East,” June 9, 2026, Christian Science Monitor)

A new labor-based non-profit called “Union Now” will give the labor movement new tools to support striking and fired workers, including putting funds directly into the pockets of striking union members. Union Now’s first funding targets will include nationwide organizing fights at companies including Amazon, Delta Airlines and Starbucks.

(“Union Now is America’s New Strike Fund,” American Prospect, April 20, 2026)

Two progressive candidates are running to unseat New York State Comptroller Thomas DeNapoli in the June 23rd Democratic primary election. The comptroller is responsible for fiscal oversight and management of the massive state budget, pension funds, and procurement. The position may sound tedious, but its influence is immense—the state budget alone tops $250 billion.

(“Comptrolling for the Public Good” American Prospect, May 18, 2026)