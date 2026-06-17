Between The Lines – June 17, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 17, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 17, 2026Jennifer Loewenstein: U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Announced: Is It Real This Time?Ofer Neiman: Israel’s October Election Could Oust Netanyahu, But Brutal State Oppression of Palestinians PersistsWilliam D. Hartung: The Pentagon’s Dangerous Rush to Adopt and Deploy AI into Military MissionsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 17, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary