This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 4, 2026

Last September, the Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s temporary restraining order in Los Angeles that prohibited ICE agents from stopping people solely based on their race, ethnicity, language or location. In the case Noem v. Perdomo, the high court’s 6 to 3 emergency order set a dangerous precedent that now allows ICE officers to use racial profiling to stop and question individuals.

(“Vulnerability of Black Immigrants,” American Prospect, Dec. 12, 2025)

The leaders of African nations are pushing to have colonial-era crimes recognized, criminalized and addressed through reparations. At a conference in the Algerian capital, Algiers, diplomats and leaders convened to advance an African Union resolution passed at a meeting earlier last year calling for justice and reparations for victims of colonialism.

(“African Leaders Push for Recognition of Colonial Crimes and Reparations,” The Guardian, Nov. 30, 2025)

Before it invaded Ukraine, Russia was Europe’s single largest supplier of imported natural gas. But as the Ukraine war continued for nearly 4 years, the European Union is now considering an outright ban on all Russian gas by the end of 2027. With one of its most important markets drying up, Russia has pivoted to Asia.

(“The China-Russia Axis is Getting Firmer, and It’s Built on Gas,” Foreign Policy, Oct. 3, 2025)