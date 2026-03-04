Trump-Aligned Oligarchs’ Media Mergers Transforming Outlets into MAGA Propaganda Platforms

On Feb. 4, The Washington Post, known for decades as one of the nation’s preeminent investigative news outlets which broke major stories like the Watergate scandal, laid off some 300 employees—one-third of its workforce. Jeff Bezos, the multi-billionaire owner of the Washington Post, Amazon and Blue Origin, relies on favorable treatment by Donald Trump to retain valuable government contracts. Since just before the 2024 election, Bezos has very publicly shaped the Post’s editorial policy to quash criticism of Trump.
What’s happened at the Washington Post fits a pattern across U.S. media where Trump’s verbal attacks, multi-million dollar lawsuits and threats to revoke FCC licenses from broadcast outlets have succeeded in causing some of the nation’s most powerful media companies to surrender to Trump. Media CEOs have paid out millions of dollars in settlements in frivolous lawsuits, fired hosts critical of Trump—including CBS late night TV host Stephen Colbert and suspended ABC host Jimmy Kimmel—and cancelled a CBS’ 60 Minutes newsmagazine story critical of Trump’s deportation of men to El Salvador.
Trump-aligned billionaires like David Ellison, founder of Skydance Media and CEO of Paramount, backed by his tech billionaire father Larry Ellison are reshaping the U.S. media industry. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Victor Pickard, the C. Edwin Baker professor of media policy and political economy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication. Here Pickard assesses the danger posed to democracy by the right-wing oligarchs now buying up media properties that could dramatically impact political news coverage and cultural content.
SCOTT HARRIS: Victor, we have a federal system of regulation, but so often in the past it has failed to regulate in the public interest in the view of many people who criticize the concentration of media ownership and the lack of variety in so many ways in our major media outlets. If you could reshape the FCC, the SEC and other regulatory bodies, what kinds of changes would you recommend be made in the future—if we have a future?
The second one was this corporate capture that we keep referring to where, because our media is being treated as these commodities and not as a public service that democracy requires, it tees it up for these handful of corporations and oligarchs to buy up more and more of our media. So that’s sort of step two, stage two of media capture.
But then the third one is this kind of authoritarian capture that once you have all these oligarchs in power, it’s quite easy for an autocratic authoritarian figure to basically rely on these friendly oligarchs to capture the media system for the government. And that’s kind of where we are today. And so I think the best thing we can do to try to create an alternative system would be to really focus on that first stage of capture, which is to try to take our media out of this commercial system so that it’s not just profit driven. It actually focuses on serving democracy first.
So that really would be, I think, something we need to at least have on our horizon for the future—is to work towards a more public media oriented system that is not so profit driven, that is not sitting there to be bought up by these oligarchs and that can’t be so easily captured by an authoritarian government. It’s not something we will be able to do tomorrow, but it’s something that we need to work towards if we care about having any semblance of democracy in the future.
SCOTT HARRIS: And what we’re seeing unfold now—and you can sort of provide some more detail here—is part of a blueprint that we’ve seen unfold in Hungary under their authoritarian leader, Victor Orban, as well as what we saw happen in Russia after the “perestroika” after Yeltsin took over and right around the time Putin came to power, where there was a vast sell-off of the media system to oligarchs aligned with the leader.