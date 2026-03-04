Between The Lines – March 4, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – March 4, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here March 4, 2026Jon B. Wolfsthal: Looming Threat of Nuclear Weapons, AI and Climate Crisis Move Doomsday Clock Closer to MidnightVictor Pickard: Trump-Aligned Oligarchs’ Media Mergers Transforming Outlets into MAGA Propaganda PlatformsAdam Hopfner: Yale Architecture Students Design and Build New Rent-Free Homes for Early Childhood EducatorsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 4, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary