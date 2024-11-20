Between The Lines – Nov. 20, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 20, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 20, 2024Rachel Bitecofer: Democrats’ Failure to Reach Low-Information Voters Helped Trump Win Four More YearsSarah Kendzior: Merrick Garland’s Delay in Prosecuting Trump Paved the Way to Installing His Mafia RegimeSultana Hossain: As Israel’s Savage Gaza War Continues, U.S. Labor Movement Must Stand in Solidarity with the Palestinian PeopleBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 20, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary