This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 7, 2026

British counterterrorism police are investigating a mysterious incident near the British air base in Fairford used by the U.S. Air Force for bomber operations during the Trump regime’s war on Iran. Five British men in their 20s were arrested near the base after three suspicious vans were discovered in the village of Whelford. The men were initially detained on explosives charges and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. But police found no explosives in the vehicles, only gasoline, and all five suspects were subsequently released on strict bail conditions while the investigation continues.

(“Five Men Arrested Near a US Run Air Base Are Bailed As UK Police Probe Whether there is a Link to Iran,” Associated Press, Sept. 28, 2026; “Suspect of RAF Fairford Case Called Police to Report the Incident,” Guardian, Sept. 29, 2026)

The United Nations Security Council is engaged in a bitter dispute over whether to expand an arms embargo in Sudan, where more than three years of civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes. On September 11th, the Council unanimously extended for just one month an existing weapons embargo that applies only to Darfur, while negotiations continue on a U.S. proposal to ban weapons shipments throughout Sudan. The war has killed between 150 to 400,000, displaced roughly 14 million people and pushed parts of the country into famine.

(“UN Extends Partial Arms Embargo for a Month While Talks Continue on US Demand for Total Ban,” Associated Press, Sept. 11, 2026; “Peace in Sudan Can Only Flower After Weapons Embargo,” Foreign Policy, Sept. 3, 2026)

As the Trump administration dramatically expands ICE immigration detention centers, Democratic-led states are fighting the federal government and private prison companies for the right to inspect detention centers for health and safety violations. Washington, Colorado and Massachusetts have enacted laws strengthening state oversight, arguing that privately operated federal detention centers must comply with state standards. The Trump administration and private prison operator GEO Group contend that federal immigration facilities are protected from such state regulation under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

(“States Fight to Inspect Federal Immigration Detention Facilities,” Stateline, Sept. 19, 2026)