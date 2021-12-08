Trump-Era Program Continuing Under Biden Threatens to Privatize Medicare

Under the Trump regime, it was common for corporate executives who were brought into government with myriad conflicts of interest, to propose profit-making schemes that would enrich themselves and their allies at the expense of the public. Such a plan was launched as an experiment within the popular traditional Medicare program, and to the dismay of many in the medical community, continues under the Biden administration.

The program, known as Direct Contracting, shifts traditional Medicare’s system of direct reimbursements to providers, to instead paying something called Direct Contracting Entities monthly, covering a specified portion of a patient’s medical care. The system allows them to pocket the funding they don’t spend on patient care, that critics believe will incentivize private middlemen to withhold needed care to Medicare patients, while increasing the cost to taxpayers.

Health care observers warn that Medicare Direct Contracting, now operating 53 units in 38 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, could hand traditional Medicare over to Wall Street investors and other profit-seekers, resulting in substandard care, while raising the costs of Medicare. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kay Tillow, chairwoman of the group Kentuckians for Single-Payer Health Care, who discusses growing concerns about Direct Contracting, and the efforts now underway to pressure President Biden and Congress to end the program.

For more information, visit Kentuckians for Single-Payer Health Care at kyhealthcare.org.