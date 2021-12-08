Between The Lines – Dec. 8, 2021 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 8, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 8, 2021Jenny Ma: Supreme Court Appears Ready to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Women’s Right to Abortion Kay Tillow: Trump-Era Program Continuing Under Biden Threatens to Privatize MedicareSuyapa Portillo Villeda: After Years of Corruption and Violence, Progressive, Female Candidate Wins Honduras Presidential ElectionBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 8, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary