Between The Lines – July 2, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 2, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 2, 2025Dulce Guzmán: Unconstitutional ‘Disaster Looms’ After Supreme Court’s Birthright Citizenship RulingSarah Kendzior: As the Trump-GOP ‘Mafia State’ Relentlessly Attacks Foundations of Democracy, is There Reason for Hope?Padma Dyvine: North Carolina Neighbors Put Mutual Aid to Work in Hurricane Helene RecoveryBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 2, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary