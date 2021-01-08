TRUMP, REPUBLICANS INCITE ARMED FASCIST ATTACK ON U.S. CAPITOL

Visit our Facebook page at BetweenTheLinesRadioNewsmagazine and follow us on Twitter at BTLRadioNews for breaking news, views and analysis.

Compilation of News Stories & Analysis

Inciting Attacks at U.S. Capitol and Sowing Chaos in State Capitals

• Video: https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/06/jim-himes-inside-washington-dc-protest-congress-electoral-college-vpx.cnn, CNN, Jan. 6, 2021

• Pro-Trump Extremists Sought to Kill the Vice President During DC Insurrection: ‘Hang Mike Pence,’ Alternet, Jan. 8, 2021

• ‘Incited by the President’: Politicians Blame Trump for Insurrection on Capitol Hill, The Guardian, Jan. 7, 2021

• Trump Incited DC Violence, Says National Association of Manufacturers, Plastics Today, Jan. 6, 2021

• ‘Rudy Giuliani Calls for Trial by Combat to Settle Election in Rant at Wild DC Rally,’ The Independent, Jan. 6, 2021

• Six Republican Lawmakers Among Rioters as Police Release Photos of Wanted, The Independent/Yahoo, Jan. 7, 2021

• Donald Trump Said, ‘We love you’ to the Invaders, Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC, Jan. 7, 2021

• National Security Experts Warn Trump ‘Is Promoting Terrorism,’ Mother Jones, Dec. 17, 2020

• Capitol Security Failure: An Inside Job? Between the Lines, Jan. 8, 2021

• Some among America’s military allies believe Trump deliberately attempted a coup and may have had help from federal law-enforcement officials. Business Insider, Jan. 7, 2021

• The Rioters Who Took Over The Capitol Have Been Planning Online In The Open For Weeks, Buzzfeed, Jan. 7, 2021

• This Isn’t an Insurrection. It’s an Alliance. The National Review, Jan. 6, 2021

• Trump Supporters Spread Chaos to State Capitals, Mother Jones, Jan. 6, 2021

• Former FBI Assistant Director Fears the US is Entering a Period of ‘Permanent Insurrection,‘ Alternet, Jan. 7, 2021

• The Man Who Saw Yesterday’s Coup Attempt Coming Is Only Surprised It Wasn’t Much Worse,GQ, Jan. 7, 2021

Holding Elected Officials Accountable

• Chris Hayes: Trump Must be Lawfully Removed from Office as Fast as Possible, MSNBC, Jan. 6, 2021

• Chris Hayes: Trump Must be Removed from Office and Tried for Sedition, MSNBC, Jan. 7, 2021

• Why Trump Must Be Removed and Disqualified From Public Office: The magnitude of the current crisis calls for two constitutional measures: the 25th Amendment and impeachment, New York Times, Jan. 7, 2021

• DCCC Chair: ‘You are Either with the American Constitutional System or You are With That Mob’, Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC, Jan. 7, 2021

• ‘The President is Unwell’: This Republican Congressman is Calling for Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment, Alternet, Jan. 7, 2021

• The 25th Amendment: What It Is, and How It Would Remove Trump from Power If Invoked, CNET, Jan. 7, 2021

• This is the Quickest Way to Impeach Trump (again) and Remove Him from Power, The Independent, Jan. 7, 2021

• Co-Conspirators in Sedition’: Here Are the Names of Every Republican Who Voted to Overturn Election Results, Common Dreams, Jan. 6, 2021

• Progressives Back Rep. Cori Bush’s Resolution to Expel Lawmakers Who Incited Violent Siege of Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021

• ‘Cannot Endure This Nightmare for a Second Longer’: Nearly 100 Lawmakers Demand Pence Invoke 25th Amendment, Common Dreams, Jan 7, 2021

Who’s Sowing Disinformation

• Capitol Mob Drew Trump Supporters of All Stripes, From a Fireman to a ‘QAnon Shaman,’ USA Today, Jan. 8, 2021

• Delusional GOP Lawmakers, Trump Supporters Now Blaming ‘Antifa’ for Capitol Hill Chaos, Alternet, Jan. 7, 2021

• Here’s the Disturbing Spin Right-wing Media is Trying to Put on Pro-Trump Chaos that Erupted at the US Capitol, Alternet, Jan. 7, 2021