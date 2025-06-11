Trump – GOP Slash Clean Energy Incentives that Reduced Pollution, Created Jobs, Lowered Electric Bills

The Trump administration is cutting every subsidy and tax rebate for clean energy under the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden. The administration is also eliminating any other laws that promote the transition to clean energy that created hundreds of thousands of green jobs, many in red states.

At the same time, the Trump regime is doubling down on dirty energy, gutting regulations over the development of gas, oil and coal, which still receive billions of dollars a year in government subsidies despite the industry being among the most profitable on earth. Trump is requiring that power plants using fossil fuels be kept in operation, even those that were slated to be closed because of their hazardous pollution or weren’t economically viable.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Collin Rees, U.S. program manager with Oil Change International. Here he explains the state of play for both renewable energy sources and fossil fuels, and says there’s still time to head off these disastrous changes in the budget bill that passed the House by one vote and is now being debated in the Senate.

See more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page.

