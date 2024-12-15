Youth and Elders Call on Gov. Hochul to Sign the Climate Change Superfund Act

Excerpt of rally speech and interviews with climate activists, recorded and produced by Melinda Tuhus

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10-11, about 100 climate activists occupied a New York State Capitol reception room to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the Climate Change ‘Superfund’ Act, which requires polluters to pay some of the cost of their pollution.

It was a sit-in, teach-in, sing-in and die-in, where each night, people were arrested for not leaving the building after it closed. Nineteen elders were charged with criminal trespass.

I’ve included comments by Dr. Sohaib Chekima from the United Muslim Alliance of Albany at the Capitol act.

I spoke with Michael Richardson with Third Act Upstate NY, one of the main organizers of the action, and then Keanu Arpels-Josiah, a leader of the youth group, Fridays for Future, another main organizer.

You can also hear one of the holiday songs with “Superfund” lyrics.