Activists Protest Israeli Arms Company in South Carolina that Makes Weapons Used in Gaza Genocide

Interview with Chris Tittle, an organizer with the Elbit Out of South Carolina coalition, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Elbit Systems is an Israeli weapons and surveillance equipment manufacturer with facilities around the world. The company’s production of weapons used in Israel’s genocide in Gaza against Palestinian civilians has provoked outrage and opposition in the U.S. and abroad that’s included protests as well as property destruction at some of their facilities.

When residents in Charleston County, South Carolina learned about a secret agreement to build and operate an Elbit factory in nearby Ladson, activist groups came together to launch a coalition called Elbit Out of South Carolina. Although Elbit promised to create 300 jobs in exchange for government tax breaks, opponents of the company say few of those jobs have materialized.

Similar protests against Elbit have been organized in Florida, Virginia, New Hampshire, as well as in the UK. In August, the Boston Globe reported that a series of protests in Cambridge, Massachusetts against the arms manufacturer led to the company moving out of their offices. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Chris Tittle, an organizer with the coalition and a member of Democratic Socialists of America, who talks about the protest campaign against Elbit systems and the U.S. tax breaks the company receives.

For more information, visit Elbit Out of South Carolina at www.elbitoutofsc.com.

