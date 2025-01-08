Campaign Urges Biden to Publish Equal Rights Amendment Before Leaving Office

As the Biden administration nears the end of its term on Jan. 20, a campaign is underway to pressure the outgoing president to use his authority before he leaves office to instruct the National Archivist to certify and publish the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The ERA, first proposed in 1923 simply states that “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.”

Although the ERA was approved by a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate in 1972, and ratified by three-fourths of the states, Virginia being the last in 2020 — the amendment remains unpublished due to disagreement regarding ratification time limits passed by Congress, the last of which expired in 1982.

As the U.S. Supreme Court and right-wing politicians take action at the state and federal level to erode the rights of women across the United States, many activists look to the ERA to protect women against laws that discriminate on the basis of sex or gender. The overturning of Roe v. Wade, resulting in the outlawing of abortion and other reproductive rights, is but one important consequence of the ERA never having been ratified in the Constitution. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kate Kelly, senior director of the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Here she talks about the current push to publish the ERA in the federal register, the role of the national archivist and President Joe Biden’s response to the campaign.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Kate Kelly (24:15) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

