Trump Vows to Weaponize FCC to Muzzle Journalists, Media Critics

Jan. 6th marked 4 years since President Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that took the lives of 5 people and injured 174 police officers. After Attorney General Merrick Garland’s failure to hold Trump accountable for his crimes, this treasonous pathological liar — who was found guilty on 34 felony counts and who a jury found liable for sexual assault — was re-elected president on Nov. 5 by a narrow margin, winning less than 50 percent of the vote.

Before the election, Jeff Bezos and Patrick Soon-Shiong, billionaire owners of two of the nation’s most prestigious newspapers, preemptively surrendered to Trump by cancelling their planned endorsements of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

After ABC News settled a Trump defamation lawsuit in mid-December by donating $15 million to his future presidential library, the emboldened president-elect says he’ll next sue the Des Moines Register because their poll understated his pre-election support; 60 Minutes for his criticism of their editing of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris; and the Pulitzer Prize committee for honoring the New York Times’ coverage of allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sasha Abramsky, The Nation magazine’s Western correspondent and author, who discusses his recent article, “Will Trump Weaponize the FCC to Crack Down on Media Outlets He Doesn’t Like?” and the alarming anticipatory obedience we see toward Trump from some of America’s most influential media companies.

