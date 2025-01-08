Between The Lines – Jan. 8, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 8, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 8, 2025Sasha Abramsky: Trump Vows to Weaponize FCC to Muzzle Journalists, Media CriticsChris Tittle: Activists Protest Israeli Arms Company in South Carolina that Makes Weapons Used in Gaza GenocideKate Kelly: Campaign Urges Biden to Publish Equal Rights Amendment Before Leaving OfficeBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 8, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary