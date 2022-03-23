Activists Working to Fix Broken U.S. Child Care System

President Biden’s now derailed Build Back Better legislation addressing many critical social issues would have provided billions of dollars in payments to parents and to child care centers to help fix a broken system. The proposed measure would have subsidized child care and created a universal preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds. The successful child tax credit expansion would have been extended for another year, and a change that permits low-income families to claim the credit would have been made permanent. But united Republican opposition and dissent from one lone conservative Democrat to the overall package killed the bill, so various constituencies are now scrambling to try to preserve their key priorities.

With an average national cost of $14,000 annually, millions of American families can’t afford child care. Child care workers, who are overwhelmingly female, have always been paid poorly (about $26,000 a year.) But with the increasing cost of living combined with poverty level wages, many child care workers have been forced to look for better paying jobs.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Deborah Weinstein, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, based in Washington, D.C. Here she explains why the nation’s child care system is broken and what advocates are now trying to do to fix it.

For more information, visit the Coalition on Human Needs at chn.org.