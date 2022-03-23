This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 23, 2022

• On March 1st, Russian President Vladimir Putin took time out from managing his invasion of Ukraine to call a close ally: Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE had abstained from a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Intercept reports that leaders of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have refused to take calls from President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

• Countries in Africa are experiencing some of the world’s most serious impacts of the global climate crisis but have few resources to prepare for, and recover from droughts, floods and lethal heat waves. According to Foreign Policy magazine, compared to other regions Africa receives the least amount of funding for research to invest in climate resilience projects

• In early March, 91 people detained for parole violations at New York City’s Rikers Island jail were hopeful they might go free. A new reform parole law was scheduled to take effect on March 1st The law known as the “Less is More Act” makes it more difficult for New York State’s parole agency, the NY Dept. of Corrections and Community Supervision to jail people who commit technical parole violations and mandates a hearing within 24 hours to give people whom the parole agency has ordered jailed a chance to argue for their release.

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo