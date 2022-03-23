U.S. Must Support Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks to End the War

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the southern city of Mariupol has withstood constant bombardment resulting in indiscriminate destruction and a large number of civilian deaths and injuries. Up to seven Russian Navy ships have shelled the coastal city from Sea of Azov.

After almost four weeks since President Putin launched the invasion, observers say the Russian military has largely stalled in place, and have turned to heavy air and artillery bombardment of several Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to visit Belgium and Poland on March 23 in an effort to hold together the Western alliance.

After several rounds of talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives, there have been no breakthroughs to establish a ceasefire or end the conflict. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said all issues would be open for discussion, as he called for direct talks with Putin. The top issues on the table are the status of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, the fate of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Kyiv’s goal of joining the NATO military alliance. Zelensky said that any compromises he may reach with Moscow would be put to a referendum vote. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Marcus Stanley, advocacy director at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, who considers the importance of current negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and the role of the U.S. to support those talks to end the war.

For more information, visit the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft at quincyinst.org.