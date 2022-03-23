New Agreement on Global Distribution of COVID Vaccines, Treatment & Tests Inadequate

As many Americans and media commentators talk about the COVID pandemic in the past tense, the virus continues to make people sick and kills primarily those who are unvaccinated in the U.S. and around the world. Over 6 million people have died from the coronavirus globally, with nearly one million who’ve lost their lives in the U.S.

While the numbers of new cases in the U.S. have dramatically declined after the omicron wave peaked late last year, a new more contagious subvariant of omicron called BA.2 has been on the rise in Europe, and could soon trigger another wave in America.

The UN recently reported that only about 13 percent of the populations in low-income countries had been vaccinated, compared with nearly 70 percent in high-income nations. Alarmingly, the COVID death toll is four times higher in poor nations than wealthy ones. A recent meeting of representatives from the U.S., EU, India and South Africa, known as the “quad” discussed the urgent need to waive intellectual property rights in order to make COVID vaccines, treatment and testing available to the world’s most vulnerable people. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Robbie Silverman, senior manager of private sector advocacy at Oxfam America who explains why a tentative agreement reached by the “quad” is inadequate and a potential setback for vaccine, treatment and testing access equity.

For more information, visit Oxfam America at oxfamamerica.org.