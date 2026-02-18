After Four Years of Ukraine War and Nearly 2 Million Casualties, Prospects for Peace are Uncertain

Feb. 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was preceded by its takeover of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014, as well as some parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia, where fighting is now ongoing.

Over the past four years, Russia has been attacking all of Ukraine, including the capital Kiev. In response, Ukraine has been carrying out effective drone warfare inside Russia’s borders. The dead and wounded on both sides make up by far the highest casualties in any conflict in Europe since World War II.

A recent Center for Strategic and International Studies report estimated that Russia has suffered 1.2 million battle casualties, including 325,000 soldiers killed and 500,000 to 600,000 Ukrainian casualties, including 100,000 to 140,000 of its forces killed. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ben Linden, Amnesty International’s advoca cy director for Europe and Central Asia, who assesses the current state of the war and prospects for a lasting peace.

