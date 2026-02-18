Trump Regime’s Massive Buildout of Immigrant Concentration Camps Meets Local Resistance

In late December, Donald Trump deployed thousands of heavily armed ICE agents to Minnesota, who killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and over nine weeks harassed, assaulted and abducted thousands of immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. In the face of this unprovoked violence, the courageous people of Minneapolis rose up to both non-violently protest this masked secret police force in their city while activating volunteer citizen networks to support and protect their neighbors.

Although the Trump regime announced on Feb. 12 that most ICE agents will withdraw from the Minnesota, the president’s foot soldiers in his mass deportation campaign continue to lay siege to communities of color across the U.S.

With ICE agents ordered to fulfill a daily quota of detainee arrests, the White House is now in the midst of spending an estimated $38 billion on a plan to acquire warehouses across the country and retrofit them into new immigration detention centers with capacity for tens of thousands of detainees who are remanded there without charge or trial. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with journalist Andrea Pitzer, author of the book, One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps,”who examines the Trump regime’s mass incarceration of immigrants, haunting similarities to 1930s Germany and local communities opposing the siting of these detention camps in their cities and towns.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Andrea Pitzer (18:06) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page.