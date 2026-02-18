In Second Term, Trump Acts to Demolish America’s Multiracial Democracy

Donald Trump had a long history of racist comments and behavior long before he posted a vile video on social media depicting former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes. From a federal lawsuit brought against Trump for alleged racial discrimination at his New York City housing developments, to the twice-impeached president buying newspaper ads calling for the execution of five black teenagers falsely accused of raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989, Trump has never hidden his racist views.

After his return to the White House in 2025, one of Trump’s first executive orders eliminated all federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and revoked President Johnson’s 1965 executive order prohibiting federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Over the last year, Trump has fired, without cause, dozens of the most senior black and Latino government officials at the Pentagon and other agencies; removed references to America’s history of slavery and the Jim Crow era from museums and national monuments and returned Confederate names to U.S. military bases; restored Confederate statues and purged the names of thousands of nonwhite figures in American history from federal websites. Trump’s current mass deportation policy is labeled by some as an ethnic cleansing campaign.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Amanda Hollowell, chief of campaigns with the group Color of Change. Here she assesses the Trump administration’s aggressive attack on America’s long struggle to achieve racial justice and a multi-racial democracy.

For more information, visit Color of Change.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Amanda Hollowell (27:25) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page.