Fifty years of nuclear arms control ended in early February, as President Donald Trump allowed the New START Treaty with Russia to expire. The expiring New START Treaty, negotiated in 2010 by then US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Mendelev capped the number of both nation’s nuclear warheads, and implemented advanced systems for verification and transparency.

The Trump regime announced on February 12th that it will be ending its deadly “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul. The 9-week siege by masked ice agents that arrested and brutalized thousands of undocumented and U.S. citizens alike, also shot and killed Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

U.S. states that were once leaders in childhood vaccination rates before the COVID pandemic are now among those losing ground as growing numbers of parents request exemptions linked to unfounded fear generated by conspiracy theories and disinformation spread by Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

