After Gaza Hostage/Prisoner Exchange, Ceasefire Lacks Enforcement Mechanisms and Accountability

The first crucial phase of the U.S.-brokered 20-point Gaza ceasefire agreement was implemented on Oct. 13, when Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages who have been held in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed 1,200. Israel released some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, many of whom had never been charged with a crime.

As the ceasefire took effect, critical food supplies and humanitarian aid have begun to be transported into the Gaza Strip, where 2.3 million people face widespread starvation and malnutrition. While humanitarian aid groups say they want to vastly increase the flow of aid into Gaza, Israeli authorities said they’ll restrict the number of trucks allowed to enter the territory, due to the limited number of deceased hostages’ remains released by Hamas thus far. The United Nations and human rights groups have condemned Israel’s brutal two-year assault on Gaza that has left more than 67,000 mostly Palestinian civilians dead as a genocide.

After the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, the fundamental questions of who will govern Gaza, when will Israeli forces fully withdraw, and how reconstruction can begin, have been deferred to an uncertain “second phase” that lacks enforcement mechanisms, clear timelines or international guarantees. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Robert Jereski, a lawyer and activist who serves as coordinator of Code Pink’s World Court Campaign. Here he assesses the worrying lack of specificity in the 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which could lead to a resumption of the war.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Robert Jereski (15:41) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter to get updates to our “Hey AmeriKKKa, It’s Not Normal” compilation.

