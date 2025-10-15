Marine Veteran Recounts Israel’s 1967 Attack on U.S. Intelligence Ship During Six-Day War & Its Lasting Impact

Interview with Bryce Lockwood, 85-year-old retired U.S. Marine who was aboard the USS Liberty, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Bryce Lockwood is an 85-year-old retired U.S. Marine who was aboard the intelligence-gathering ship, the USS Liberty, when it was bombed by Israel in the Mediterranean on June 8, 1967. The attack occurred three days after the start of the Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Lockwood lives in Missouri and recently traveled to Connecticut to speak at an event featuring a representation of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., known as “the Wall.” He also spoke at a Connecticut mosque.

Lockwood was one of three Marine Corps linguists aboard the ship and was seriously burned when a torpedo exploded. He was awarded a Purple Heart and also a Silver Star for rescuing three sailors trapped in flooded ship compartments. Altogether, 34 were killed and 174 wounded.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Lockwood about the U.S. government’s cover-up of the incident and his belief that this incident has led to Israel’s actions, steeped in impunity, in the decades since.

