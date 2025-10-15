Between The Lines – Oct. 15, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 15, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 15, 2025Robert Jereski: After Gaza Hostage/Prisoner Exchange, Ceasefire Lacks Enforcement Mechanisms and AccountabilityBryce Lockwood: Marine Veteran Recounts Israel’s 1967 Attack on U.S. Intelligence Ship During Six-Day War & Its Lasting ImpactWendell Potter: Federal Government Shutdown Exposes Crisis in Long Failing U.S. Healthcare SystemBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 15, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary