Federal Government Shutdown Exposes Crisis in Long Failing U.S. Healthcare System

As the federal shutdown entered a third week, President Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced the firing of 4,000 government workers, but warned there were many more terminations to come. Trump, who says he’s now targeting workers in what he labeled “Democratic agencies,” had already laid off some 300,000 federal workers through billionaire Elon Musk’s DOGE program earlier this year. Trump has said that after the shutdown ends, he may block backpay owed to hundreds of thousands of workers, violating legislation he signed into law in 2019.

The impact of the government shutdown is immediately being felt by 750,000 federal employees who have been furloughed or are being forced to work without pay. About 1.3 million active-duty military personnel are also on track to miss their paychecks, unless Congress votes to allocate those funds. The SNAP food and nutrition program and the healthy food program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, could run out of funds within days.

Since Oct. 1, Senate Democrats have refused to vote for legislation to reopen the government unless it includes a commitment to extend expiring Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies, which if not restored, will increase monthly premiums for more than 22 million ACA enrollees by 75 percent to 114 percent. It’s estimated that if rates rise, some 2 million to 4 million Americans will lose their health insurance altogether. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Wendell Potter, a former health insurance industry executive turned whistleblower, who links the current federal government shutdown to America’s long failing healthcare system.

