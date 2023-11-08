‘After the Dust Settles and Tears Dry in Gaza, We’re Going to Have Lots of Dead People, Anger and More Extremism than Before’

Interview with James J. Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, conducted by Scott Harris

One month after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed 1,400 Israelis and captured 240 civilians taken to Gaza as hostages, Israel’s bombing of Gaza has killed 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children. In response to the ongoing carnage, worldwide protests were organized in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul and Washington on Nov. 4, calling for a ceasefire. In recent weeks, Jewish Voice for Peace and their allies have engaged in protests and acts of civil disobedience at the U.S. Capitol, New York City’s Grand Central Station, Philadelphia’s 30th Street train station and at the Statue of Liberty to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, while denouncing U.S. support for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing campaign.

Israel’s relentless airstrikes, combined with a lack of food, water, fuel and medical supplies prompted UN Secretary-General António Guterres to declare that “the unfolding catastrophe in Gaza makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” describing the situation in Gaza as “becoming a graveyard for children.”

Between the Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with James J. Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, and a highly respected international public opinion pollster. Here he takes a critical look at Israel’s rational for bombing civilian targets in Gaza and the conditions under which Palestinians live that lead to anger and despair.

For more information, visit Arab American Institute at aaiusa.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with James J. Zogby (27:35) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein+ Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend,

iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.