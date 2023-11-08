New Edition of Compendium on Fracking Finds Serious Climate and Health Hazards Linked to Natural Gas

When New York state was considering whether or not to permit the fossil fuel extraction method known as fracking in the mid-2010s, a group of scientists and health professionals researched all the peer-reviewed studies they could find on the topic. They collected about 400 papers, assembling them together into easy-to-understand language, with findings that there are both negative health and climate impacts from natural gas fracking, which is still widely used in neighboring Pennsylvania.

Dr. Sandra Steingraber is a biologist and one of the scientists who worked on the project called the Compendium on Fracking. Their research helped convince then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ban fracking in New York. Steingraber’s group, Concerned Health Professionals of New York, has released a compendium every year since 2014. The 9th edition, published in collaboration with Physicians for Social Responsibility, was just released in October 2023.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Dr. Steingraber about the 2,500 peer-reviewed studies now included in a fully searchable public document, with an emphasis on the hazards of gas stoves and liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

For more information, visit Concerned Health Professionals of New York’s website at

concernedhealthny.org.

