Between The Lines – Nov. 8, 2023 – Full Show

November 8, 2023

James J. Zogby: 'After the Dust Settles and Tears Dry in Gaza, We're Going to Have Lots of Dead People, Anger and More Extremism than Before'

Jeff Schuhrke: UAW Strike Ends Winning Historic Agreements with Big 3 Automakers

Dr. Sandra Steingraber: New Edition of Compendium on Fracking Finds Serious Climate and Health Hazards Linked to Natural Gas

Bob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 8, 2023