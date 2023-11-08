UAW Strike Ends Winning Historic Agreements with Big 3 Automakers

After a six-week strike, the United Auto Workers union scored a major victory, winning new contracts with U.S. “Big 3” automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis, which await a ratification vote by union members. The union recovered much of the substantial concessions members made in the aftermath of nation’s 2008 economic crisis, where U.S. auto companies teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. In the 4.5-year contract, the UAW negotiated a 25 percent wage increase, cost-of-living increases, the right to strike over plant closures and a shorter time-period for workers to reach top pay.

Soon after the UAW victory, Toyota announced an increase in wages for its non-union U.S. Southern factory workers, apparently in response to UAW President Shawn Fain’s message that the union will soon be setting its sights on organizing nonunion workers at Toyota, Honda and Tesla’s American auto assembly plants.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jeff Schuhrke, assistant professor at the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at the State University of New York’s Empire State College in New York City. Here he talks about the UAW’s victory and the likely impact of the union’s success on the larger U.S. labor movement.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Jeff Schuhrke (17:46) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

