As Ukraine War Escalates, New Poll Finds Americans Want US to Pursue Talks to End the Conflict

The war in Ukraine has entered a new, more dangerous phase after Vladimir Putin held a referendum in Russian-held territory and declared the annexation of 15 percent of Ukraine. The annexed region that includes Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia is now the target of a Ukrainian military offensive that has recaptured significant swaths of land in eastern and southern areas once controlled by Moscow.

At a rally in Red Square on Sept. 30, Putin said Russia was fighting an existential battle with Western elites he deemed “the enemy,” while denouncing what he called the American-led “neocolonial system.” In response, the U.S. and its western European allies condemned Russia’s “referendums” as fraudulent and the annexations as illegal. Reacting to the annexation of his country, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine would be applying for “accelerated” membership into NATO, the very outcome that Putin was trying to prevent.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, former director of the CIA’s Russia desk and adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney. Here, he examines the new danger of miscalculation or accident after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine territory, and a new poll that finds a majority of Americans want the U.S. to pursue negotiations to end the conflict.

For more information, visit the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft at quincyinst.org.

