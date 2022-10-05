‘Lula’ Wins Most Votes in Brazil’s First Round Election, Poised to Defeat Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Interview with Maria Luisa Mendonça, director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil, conducted by Scott Harris

Going into Brazil’s crucial Oct. 2 presidential election, a number of polls reported that the nation’s popular former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party was 15 percent ahead of his opponent, incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. But when the votes were counted, Bolsonaro did better than forecast by finishing only 5 percentage points behind Lula’s 48 percent. Because no candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote, the election now moves to a second round on Oct. 30.

Many Brazilians blame Bolsonaro for mismanagement of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic that killed some 700,000, a death toll second only to Covid deaths in the U.S. Bolsonaro is also accused of implementing policies that have accelerated destruction of the Amazon rainforest by loggers and big agribusiness.

In the weeks before the election, Bolsonaro claimed without evidence that government employees were committing voter fraud to deprive him of victory – leading many to fear he would enlist the military to launch a coup to stay in power. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Maria Luisa Mendonça, director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil, who examines the results of the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, and what’s at stake in the final round for the people of Brazil and the world.

For Maria Luisa Mendonça’s bio, visit The Center for Place, Culture and Politics at the Graduate Center City University of New York at pcp.gc.cuny.edu/ people.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Maria Luisa Mendonça (18:37)

